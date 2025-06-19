De Lacy Primary School headteacher 'humbled' after winning National Teaching Award

The headteacher of De Lacy Primary School in Pontefract has said he is ‘thankful and humbled’ after being recognised with a prestigious award.

James Parkinson has been awarded the Silver Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, he will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

James has led De Lacy on a transformational journey from an Ofsted rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Outstanding’.

James Parkinson with his award.

On recieving his award, he said: “I am immensely proud of this award and I am so grateful for the recognition of myself and my amazing team at De Lacy.

"This award is a testament to all the hard work and dedication shown by all staff.

"I am so thankful and humbled to receive this prestigious award.”

Julian Appleyard OBE, CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, says: ““I am incredibly proud of James Parkinson for receiving a Silver Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School in the National Teaching Awards.

"This recognition reflects the remarkable transformation he has led at De Lacy Primary School.

"Under his guidance, the school has become a place where children love to learn and staff feel proud to teach.

"This national recognition is truly deserved and we are incredibly proud to have him as part of Pontefract Academies Trust.”