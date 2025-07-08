Derelict former primary school set to be bulldozed for housing

A former primary school in Wakefield which has been closed for more than a decade will be demolished to make way for housing, a senior councillor has said.

Plans to bulldoze the old Waterton Junior and Infants School, in Lupset, were revealed last year.

Wakefield Council controversially closed the facility down in 2011 and merged it with nearby Snapethorpe Primary School due to falling pupil numbers.

Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, confirmed the building would be flattened later this year.

A report, issued ahead of a full council meeting on July 16, said: “The former Waterton school site in Lupset is set for demolition this autumn.

“We’ve secured funding to carry out the demolition and get the site ready for redevelopment.

“We’re really excited to be working with partners to deliver our ambitions for new and affordable homes on this site.”

A planning application submitted on behalf of the authority to clear the site in September 2024 said it was “surplus to educational needs.”

The document said: “The building is a cause of anti-social behaviour, arson and therefore a revenue and resource headache in terms of maintenance and security.”

The council does not require Department of Education approval to carry out the work due to the length of time since the closure.

The school dates back to the 1950s and had a capacity of 280 pupils aged from three to 11-years-old.

Much of the site is now surrounded by social housing belonging to Vico Homes, previously Wakefield District Housing.

The report added: “Due to the proximity of residential properties, robust control of dust and noise emissions will be needed.”

The council took the decision to close the school at the end of December 2011 and transferred pupils to Snapethorpe.

It came after a review of 5,000 spare school places across the district caused by a fall in the birth rate.

Waterton J & I was one of 15 listed for closure or merger in the first phase of a school reorganisation programme.

Council leaders said the school was chosen because of falling pupil numbers, declining standards and ageing buildings.

Parents launched a lengthy battle to save the school which proved unsuccessful.

A report to senior councillors at the time said: “Educational standards are too low and there are concerns about the behaviour of some pupils.

“In addition the building is old and does not provide an environment conducive to learning.

“Pupil numbers have dropped significantly raising questions over the sustainability of the school.”