Feeling nostalgic?

Discos, sports day and games of British Bulldog - 15 things we miss most about our school days

Most of us enjoyed our time at school and we regularly feel nostalgic about the memories.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Jul 2022, 12:23 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:22 BST

Getting new stationary for your pencil case, writing on your mate’s shirt on the last day of school and lighting Bunsen burners emerged as fond memories.

Games of British Bulldog and the teacher wheeling out a big TV when it was raining made the list, but it was the last day of term that was the firm favourite.

Here are the things we remember most fondly about our days at school:

34 per cent of people said the last day of school before half term was the best memory they have.

1. The last day of school

34 per cent of people said the last day of school before half term was the best memory they have.

They're happening right now! School sports day where you competed against your pals at running, the long jump, high jump and many other sports. A favourite with 31 per cent of people.

2. Sports Day

They're happening right now! School sports day where you competed against your pals at running, the long jump, high jump and many other sports. A favourite with 31 per cent of people.

Getting new stationary for your pencil case - 30 per cent

3. New stationary

Getting new stationary for your pencil case - 30 per cent

Science lessons were always that bit more exciting when a Bunsen burner was involved.

4. Lighting a Bunsen burner

Science lessons were always that bit more exciting when a Bunsen burner was involved.

