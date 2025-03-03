Two primary schools are set to become the first in the Wakefield district to benefit from free daily breakfast clubs.

Darrington CofE and North Featherstone J&I have been confirmed among the first 750 schools in the country to take part in the government scheme.

The breakfast clubs will be piloted from April to help shape a wider national roll-out.

The programme was one of Labour’s manifesto promises prior to last year’s general election.

It is expected the universal offer of 30 minutes of free childcare and a breakfast will put up to £450 a year back into parents’ pockets.

Chris Lunn, headteacher at Darrington CofE said: “We are delighted to be accepted on to the breakfast club trial.

“A healthy breakfast is a really important way to start the school day.

“No child deserves to be distracted by hunger as they prepare for a day of learning.

“We’ve recently been working with children to help them understand about healthy lifestyles and this pilot really complements what we’re trying to achieve.”

Breakfast clubs have been shown to boost children’s reading, writing and maths by an average of two months and they have a lasting impact on behaviour, attendance and attainment.

MP Yvette Cooper wrote to all schools in her Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley constituency to encourage them to volunteer for the pilot scheme.

She said: “It’s great that Darrington CofE has been selected as one of the first schools to benefit from Labour’s free breakfast clubs.

“Breakfast clubs can be a real help for working parents – making their mornings cheaper and less stressful and ensuring children do not start the day school hungry.”

The clubs are among a range of measures planned to help parents financially, including a commitment to cut uniform costs through a cap on branded items.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”