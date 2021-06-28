Here we go back to 2004 and 2005. Do you remember any of them?

Do you remember any of these Wakefield teachers from 2004 and 2005?

From retirements and celebrations to the annual school photo, we've taken thousands of photos over the years of some of Wakefield's teachers.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:12 pm
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:20 pm

And with the launch of our 'Thank you Teacher 2021' messages today, giving you the chance to send the person who has helped or inspired your child a message of thanks for the world to see, we thought we'd dive into the archives and look back at some of our city's teachers over the years.

1. Mrs Parks

Diwali celebrations at Crigglestone Nursery in 2004 with teacher Mrs Linda Parks and Hannah Proctor during the Mendhi hand painting session.

2. St James School, Crigglestone

Harvest Festival 2004, St James School, Crigglestone pupils- Michael Sykes and Katie Jackson with Cannon John F White - Chair of Govenors, Roy Liberman - Bakery manager of Sainsburys Wakefield and Colleen Gibson - Head Teacher.

3. Mrs Broadbent

The Attendance Awards at Normanton Junior school in 2004, pictured with the award and Sam the Dog (L to R) are Anthony Thornton, Tina Tran, Mrs Margaret Broadbent (class teacher), Erica Lowe and Ebony Brumby.

4. Mrs Snowman!

Snowman (aka Reception teacher Mrs Donna Clark) with pupils from the Reception Class and Nursery.

Wakefield
