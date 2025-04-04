Here's just some of the places kids can eat free (or for £1) this Easter half term.Here's just some of the places kids can eat free (or for £1) this Easter half term.
Eat free this Easter: Here are some of the places kids can eat for free (or just £1) this half term

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
With the Easter break fast approaching, here are all the places kids can eat for free or for a highly discounted price.

Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch during the school holidays as well as other meals, can really pile on the pressure.

But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult.

Some of which are charging just £1.

Here’s where we’ve spotted is helping families this half term:

Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult main. (1 adult main meal must be purchased for every 1 free kids’ meal). Valid all day, every day between from Monday, March 31 to Sunday, April 27, 2025.

1. Frankie and Benny's

Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult main. (1 adult main meal must be purchased for every 1 free kids’ meal). Valid all day, every day between from Monday, March 31 to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Photo: s

The Range are offering complimentary meals for kids (with free drink included) this Easter holiday between Saturday, April 5 and Monday, April 21, with the purchase one full, main adult meal.

2. Cafe Eighty Nine @ The Range

The Range are offering complimentary meals for kids (with free drink included) this Easter holiday between Saturday, April 5 and Monday, April 21, with the purchase one full, main adult meal. Photo: s

This half term at Pizza Hut, treat your little ones to a pizza feast with the Pizza Hut free kids buffet, available between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 27, everyday until 3pm when you spend £10 on other food.

3. Pizza Hut

This half term at Pizza Hut, treat your little ones to a pizza feast with the Pizza Hut free kids buffet, available between Monday, April 7 and Sunday, April 27, everyday until 3pm when you spend £10 on other food. Photo: s

Kids eat free from Monday, April 7 to Sunday, April 20. Burger King will be offering a Kids Eat Free Meal which will be valid with every adult meal purchased via the Burger King app.

4. Burger King

Kids eat free from Monday, April 7 to Sunday, April 20. Burger King will be offering a Kids Eat Free Meal which will be valid with every adult meal purchased via the Burger King app. Photo: s

