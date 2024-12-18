Education: 16 of the best performing primary schools in Wakefield according to latest SAT scores

These Wakefield primary schools had some of the best SAT results in the last academic year.placeholder image
By Kara McKune
Published 18th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
These are the Wakefield primary schools that had the best SAT results in the last academic year.

The Department of Education has revealed the 2022/23 SAT results in maths, reading and writing in Wakefield schools.

SATs are Standard Assessment Tests administered by primary schools at the end of Year 6 to measure children's educational achievements.

This is the first time the data was revealed in three years – as in the academic year 2021/22 and 2020/21 SATs were cancelled due to Covid-19.

In Wakefield, the average per cent of pupils meeting expected standard is 62 per cent.

Below is the list of those Wakefield primary schools which have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the Department of Education ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Carleton Park Junior and Infant School had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 110 and in 109 in maths.

1. Carleton Park Junior and Infant School

Carleton Park Junior and Infant School had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 110 and in 109 in maths.

Photo Sales
Horbury Bridge Church of England Junior and Infant Academy had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 110 and 108 in maths.

2. Horbury Bridge Church of England Junior and Infant Academy

Horbury Bridge Church of England Junior and Infant Academy had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 110 and 108 in maths.

Photo Sales
Jerry Clay Academy had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 109 and in 108 in maths.

3. Jerry Clay Academy

Jerry Clay Academy had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 109 and in 108 in maths.

Photo Sales
Larks Hill Junior and Infant School had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 111 and 109 in maths.

4. Larks Hill Junior and Infant School

Larks Hill Junior and Infant School had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 111 and 109 in maths.

Photo Sales
