Two local businesswomen said they are “absolutely over the moon” after all three nurseries in their childcare business were rated as “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Jodie Heinsohn and Maria Pye – who are both based in Castleford – co-own Bright Sparks Childcare, which operates a trio of Castleford nurseries located on Elizabeth Drive, Poplar Avenue, and Smawthorne Lane.

They said they were “absolutely over the moon” after reports published between January and July this year said all three sites have been rated as “outstanding” for overall effectiveness.

They said they “always strive to be the best and provide the best care for those kids,” and praised their staff as “absolutely fantastic.”

In Ofsted’s report for the Smawthorne Lane site, inspectors said: “Children are excited to attend this warm and friendly nursery. Staff and managers provide a welcoming and accessible environment in which children flourish.”

"Parents are exceedingly complimentary about the nursery, describing how the managers and staff go above and beyond for the community,” it added.

The report for the Poplar Avenue site described the nursery as “vibrant and nurturing”, and that staff at the Elizabeth Drive site provide “abundant opportunities for children to learn about their wider community and the world around them.”

Jodie and Maria both joined the company in 2004 when it had just one nursery.

One of the three Bright Sparks nurseries is located on Smawthorne Lane in Castleford.

In 2009, the women became co-owners and the business has since grown to employ 72 staff across three sites.

Jodie, who is from Airedale, had been working two jobs when she came to the role as a single mum of three girls in 2004.

On when she first took on the role, she said: “I wanted to make my children proud of me.

“I have got quite a lot of empathy for parents going back to work.

“[I wanted to] give parents the opportunity to get back to work, especially single parents.”

Jodie and Maria said they work hard to be involved in all aspects of Bright Sparks, including having close relationships with their staff, children, parents and communities – such as supporting clothing and baby banks, and delivering Christmas cards to elderly people in the community.

Bright Sparks has also been entered for the Yorkshire Business of the Year Awards 2026 in the Employer of the Year and Community Impact categories.