Education: Four local schools officially join Castleford Academy Trust

Airedale Infant Academy, Airedale Junior Academy, Oyster Park Primary Academy and Airedale Academy are the latest academies to join local Trust, Castleford Academy Trust.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 2013, Castleford Academy Trust already comprises of two secondary academies: Castleford Academy and Crofton Academy; and three primary academies: Castleford Park Junior Academy, Glasshoughton Infant Academy and Three Lane Ends Academy.

Now, Airedale Infant Academy, Airedale Junior Academy, Oyster Park Primary Academy and Airedale Academy have all joined the Castleford Academy Trust with the aim to “provide the best outcomes for children within the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Panayiotou, CEO of Castleford Academy Trust, said: “I am delighted to officially welcome the four new academies to Castleford Academy Trust.

Staff and Pupils at Airedale Junior Academy. (L-R) George Panayiotou CEO, Castleford Academy Trust, Rebecca Lewis Director of Primary Education, Adam Fletcher Chair of Trustees, Kirsten McKechnie Headteacher, Airedale Junior Academy.

“This marks an exciting new chapter, not only for the academies themselves, but for our entire trust community.

"By growing the Trust, we are ensuring that even more pupils in our community receive the highest quality education. We look forward to working in partnership with the staff, governors, pupils and families of the joining academies to achieve even greater success in the future.”

Adam Fletcher, Chair of Trustees of Castleford Academy Trust, said: "We are delighted to officially welcome Airedale Infant Academy, Airedale Junior Academy, Oyster Park Primary Academy, and Airedale Academy to Castleford Academy Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The collaborative efforts leading up to this transition have already fostered strong relationships, which will be invaluable as we move forward together to create a great partnership of schools.

"We are confident that this step is the right one for the pupils, schools, and their communities to thrive and achieve both now and in the future."