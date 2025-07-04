A headteacher described as an “inspirational leader” has decided to retire after 38 years in the profession.

Helen Williams, who began her teaching career at Holy Trinity School in Ossett 38 years ago and has been headteacher of Dimple Well Infant School and Nursery for the last 19 years, will retire at the end of this term.

Becky Robson, the assistant headteacher at Dimple Well, said: “Helen is a wonderful person.

“She’s an inspirational leader; caring and loving to our children, to our families, and to our staff.”

“Everything that she offers to the children she offers to the staff as well.

“She will do anything that she can to help anybody,” she added.

Becky described Helen as compassionate, fun, and someone who leads by example.

“For all of the staff it will be incredibly hard, because she’s not our boss, she’s our leader – and she leads us completely,” Becky said.

During her time at Dimple Well, Becky said Helen worked to develop a caring and nurturing environment which is evident throughout the school, through its CARES ethos (Care, Aim high, Respect, Enjoy, and Succeed).

Helen also encouraged children and their families to get involved in the community, such as taking part in the annual Ossett Scarecrow Festival, which Becky said epitomises Helen’s “drive to provide a community environment and for our children to be involved in the community.”

On leaving the teaching profession after nearly four decades, Helen said she has “mixed emotions” and that she is “excited in some ways [but] anxious in others.”

She said she has always enjoyed being a teacher.

She said: “It might be just the smallest thing that a child does but I still get that buzz from seeing that journey that they’re on – whether it’s remembering to put a capital letter or a full stop.”

“I have been lucky because I have always been surrounded by supportive staff.

“I can literally count on one hand [the number of times] I have not wanted to come to work.

“Just seeing the children as they walk in, they make me smile – they deserve a smile every day. That laughter and that enjoyment that they have is an amazing tonic,” she added.

During her 19 years at Dimple Well, Helen said she has enjoyed watching both the children and staff develop, as well as seeing former pupils come back as parents with their own children.

On her time at Dimple Well, Helen said the school has always had a “lovely feel to it” but “as time has progressed and new staff have come in the nurturing and caring side of the children has definitely evolved.”

One of Helen’s priorities for pupils at the school has been that they are able to read by the time they leave in Year 2, because of the opportunities it opens up for them.

Developing “the whole child”, rather than just academically, was another important focus for Helen as headteacher, helping the children “grow up into confident little boys and girls when they leave us.”

Helen said she will definitely be staying in touch with the school when she retires, and is looking forward to enjoying some holidays during term time.