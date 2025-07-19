Education: School where children “get of to a flying start” praised in recent Ofsted report following inspection
Airedale Infant Academy, on Poplar Avenue in Castleford, was inspected by Ofsted on June 3 and 4 and its report published on July 9.
The report said the school has “taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection”, when it was rated as “good for overall effectiveness.”
The report praised pupils, saying they behave well and respond quickly to instructions from adults.
It added that pupils with SEND make good progress and that teachers adapt learning so that all pupils can learn together.
Inspectors praised the school’s offering of after-school clubs – which includes cooking, gardening, sports, dance and sewing clubs – and highlighted the positive relationship between staff and pupils.
Inspectors added that pupils become “confident, fluent and enthusiastic readers”, and said the school has improved its approach to writing, meaning “pupils now learn the knowledge and skills they need over time.”
The report said that in the early years, “children get off to a flying start” and that “learning is brought to life” because of “trips, experiences and visitors” which link to curriculum learning.
The school is also working to improve attendance by investing in resources to support families, the report added.
George Panayiotou, CEO of Castleford Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our wonderful pupils and the unwavering dedication of the exceptional staff at Airedale Infant Academy.
“It’s fantastic to see Ofsted once again recognise the high standards and excellent quality of education being delivered at the academy.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our pupils, staff, parents and carers, trustees, and governors for their continued commitment, support, and hard work.”
Executive Headteacher Kirsten McKechnie said: “This ‘Good’ rating is a testament to the incredible hard work and unwavering commitment of every single member of staff at Airedale Infants Academy.
“We have been tireless in our aim to create a nurturing and stimulating environment ensures that all our pupils receive the best possible offer, enabling them to thrive and meet their individual potential.
“We are incredibly proud of this collective effort and the positive impact it has on our children every day.”
