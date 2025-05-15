A recent report said that pupils at a secondary school near Wakefield “thrive and make great progress” following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Outwood Academy Hemsworth, a mixed secondary comprehensive school, was inspected on March 4 and 5 and received a ‘good’ grading for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

A report released following the inspection said pupils at the school “thrive and make great progress.”

It added that “pupils and staff embrace learning. They work together to create a stimulating environment that values education. The school has high ambitions for pupils in all areas.”

Outwood Academy Hemsworth was inspected by Ofsted on March 4 and 5. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The report also praised the sixth-form pupils as “fantastic ambassadors for the school. They support and lead the younger pupils. Their polite and professional approach to education typifies the school’s aspirations for all pupils.”

It also praised the behaviour of pupils and the school’s broad range of subjects and extracurricular offering.

The report suggested two areas which the school could improve upon, which included its communication with families and checking pupils’ understanding.

It said: “The school must ensure that the quality of communication with families improves so that pertinent information relating to the support children receive in school is shared with families clearly.”

“The school should ensure all staff are supported to employ strategies to check pupils’ understanding in lessons routinely,” it added.

The inspection included deep dives into English (including early reading), mathematics, science, performing arts and modern foreign languages.

James Pape, Principal at the school, said: “This Ofsted report validates the hard work, diligence and resilience of our staff and students and the ongoing support of our wider school community.

“We recognise that this is a huge achievement for our academy and community, however, we are still deeply ambitious to improve further.

“We are determined to build on our strengths to ensure that we deliver on our core purpose of putting students first, ensuring that they are supported to achieve their full potential by providing them with the best possible education and start in life.”

The full report can be accessed on Ofsted’s website at: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/145938