Education training experts offer tips on the mobile phones in schools debate amidst calls for mobile phone ban in schools

As the conversation around mobile phones in schools intensifies with two fathers planning legal action to ban smartphones in England’s schools, High Speed Training, a leading online training provider, is offering insights to help educators and parents navigate this complex issue.

The recent campaign, led by fathers Will Orr-Ewing and Pete Montgomery, has brought the potential dangers of unrestricted smartphone use in schools to the forefront of the news agenda. Citing concerns over cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, and the negative impact on mental health, the campaign is calling for a legal ban on smartphones in all English schools. This has been echoed by a number of headteachers and parent groups across the country who are independently advocating for smartphone-free schools.

Dr. Richard Anderson, Head of Learning & Development at High Speed Training, said: "The question of whether to ban mobile phones in schools is a complex issue, and it's clear there's no one-size-fits-all solution. While the risks associated with smartphone use are significant, a total ban could overlook key benefits like emergency communication, the development of digital literacy, and the opportunity to use phones as valuable learning tools.”

"What works for one school may not work for another, which is why our goal is to empower schools and parents with balanced information, helping them make the informed decisions that are best for their children and community."

The benefits of allowing mobile phones in schools include uses for digital learning, especially for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), for research during lessons, for medical reasons such as keeping track of medications or to monitor diabetes, for internal communication, or for ease of contact for young carers.

However, the disadvantages of children having phones in school are numerous, and this is why the UK Government has issued guidance suggesting schools prohibit the use of mobile phones in the classroom. These disadvantages include distraction, increased instances of cyberbullying, the exploitation and abuse of children via the internet and social media, and health and well-being issues associated with excessive screen time.

Dr. Anderson continues: "The debate around mobile phones in schools rightly involves everyone from teachers to parents and students. As the conversation around a nationwide ban grows louder, it’s vital to remember that while addressing child safeguarding and screen time concerns is paramount, a blanket ban should not mean a lack of flexibility.

“Any policy must be implemented with compassion, allowing schools the autonomy to make crucial exceptions for students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), young carers, or those who rely on a device for medical reasons. Ultimately, a successful policy isn't just about banning devices; it's about creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment for every single child."

