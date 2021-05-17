Educational visit from deaf sailor teaches Pontefract pupils about hearing loss

As part of ‘Deaf Awareness Week’, pupils at The Rookeries Carleton Junior, Infant & Nursery School received a virtual visit from British sailor, Gerry Hughes.

Gerry was the first profoundly deaf British sailor to sail single-handedly across the Atlantic Ocean.

During the visit the pupils learned about Gerry’s achievements and watched his documentary, Silent Odyssey.

Gerry said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time meeting the children as part of their Deaf Awareness Week activities.

“I was impressed by all of the children.

“They asked me detailed questions that made me really think about the challenges I faced.

“I hope that my story shows them that, like me, they can achieve their dreams and ambitions.”

Some of the other local schools which took part in the national campaign included Carleton, Junior, Infant & Nursery School, each part of Pontefract Academies Trust.

The Rookeries is home to a Deaf and Hearing Impaired Resource that provides access to the school curriculum for deaf pupils.

Richard Grogan, Headteacher at The Rookeries said: “We believe that the Rookeries Deaf Resource in our school provides a nurturing environment, which encourages all children to develop and grow into confident and independent young people.

“We have a highly qualified team who are committed to ensuring that our pupils are fully included in school life; educationally, socially and emotionally.

“The teaching and support that pupils receive is tailored to their individual needs to give them the very best chance to fulfil their potential.

“We have had a fantastic week celebrating Deaf Awareness Week and it was great to hear the challenges and difficulties Gerry has had to overcome on his amazing journey.