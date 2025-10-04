Egg-citing times as chicks hatch at Holy Trinity Primary School
As part of a hands-on science project, incubated eggs supplied by The Happy Chick Company hatched into healthy, fluffy chicks, much to the delight of pupils and staff.
The experience gave children the unique opportunity to witness the wonder of life first-hand, sparking curiosity and providing valuable lessons about biology, responsibility, and caring for living things.
Mrs O’Toole, Science Lead at Holy Trinity, said: “The chick hatching project has been a valuable and magical learning experience for our children.
"It made science real, sparked curiosity, encouraged responsibility, and brought a real buzz of excitement into our school.
"The children loved watching the chicks hatch and grow, and they have taken great enjoyment in looking after them. It’s something they’ll remember for years to come.”
The chicks will be rehomed with local families and farms, in line with The Happy Chick Company’s guidance.