Parents of primary school leavers heading off to secondary school face a series of tough choices, which can have a big impact on their child’s education going forward.

The cost of many elite private schools rules them as an option for a lot of families. But there are also many excellent, no-fees state schools across England, including selective grammar schools in many areas that children can apply for a spot at

The School Guide - an online evaluation resource for parents - has created a ranking of state secondary school’s across England, giving them a special ‘star rating’ out of five. This rating takes into account a number of different academic achievement metrics, including the percentage of students who sat their GCSE exams who achieved at least five of them (including English and Maths), as well as the school’s A Level point score - the average score of all students who took A Levels that year.

But it’s not just grades that determine whether a school is a good place to learn. Ofsted inspection ratings are also a factor in calculating a school’s star rating - which means inspectors found the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding all to be excellent. It also includes student progress scores, to show how much progress pupils made between the end of Key Stage 2 through to Key Stages 3 and 5.

School Guide says it uses only the latest, official government data when calculating school’s scores, but an abundance of schools across the country still managed to score a coveted five out of five stars.

Here were the 15 super schools across England that landed at the very top of its 2024 league table:

1 . Queen Elizabeth's School Queen Elizabeth’s is a boys’ grammar school in Barnet - in the northern part of Greater London. Like most grammar schools it is selective, meaning pupils usually have to pass an exam to get in, although as a state school parents don’t have to pay fees. In the last academic year, 100% of its pupils achieved 5 or more GCSEs compared to a nationwide average of just 38%. On top of that, its A level Point Score was 53.2 - equivalent to an A*. It is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Wilson's School Wilson’s is a selective boys’ grammar school in Wallington, Sutton - also part of Greater London. According to the School Guide’s most recent data, 100% of its pupils achieved 5 or more GCSEs. Its A level Point Score was 51.4 - equivalent to an A. It is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St Olave's and St Saviour's Grammar School This is another selective boys’ grammar school in Greater London, this time in Orpington to the South. It is affiliated with the Anglican church. According to School Guide’s data, 100% of its pupils achieved 5 or more GCSEs. Its A level Point Score was 50 - equivalent to an A. It is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. | Google Photo Sales