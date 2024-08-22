Enrich Academy in Wakefield celebrates pupils’ remarkable accomplishments on GCSE Results Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Enrich Academy celebrated a range of accomplishments today as they received their GCSE results.

The hard work, resilience and determination of this year’s GCSE pupils has yielded excellent results, seeing them achieve post 16 courses for 94 percent of students.

Enrich Academy, part of the Ethos Academy Trust family, is an alternative provision with a strong track record of combining a broad, balanced curriculum with social and emotional support to help pupils reach their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s results demonstrate that the inclusive and nurturing approach of the staff, small classes, bespoke lessons and range of enrichment activities help pupils achieve academically and become well-rounded individuals, ready for the next steps in their educational journeys.

Big smiles for Georgia as she celebrates her exam success

Cayden has been with Enrich for two years and initially was going to move on to a different specialist provision. He settled well within school and due to his hard work has achieved amazing grades in his GCSEs and Btec qualifications. This has enabled him to go on to Wakefield College and undertake a course in construction multi skills. Mum and Dad are really proud of all he has achieved at Enrich and thanked the staff team for their support. They said that it is the best school that he has ever been to, and they wish he could have been with us for longer!

Charlie has exceeded his target grades which has enabled him to gain entry to a computer coding course at Wakefield College. Charlie achieved well across a range of subjects and leaves us with 3 GCSEs and 4 Btec qualifications. Mum was, quite rightly, so proud of Charlie’s achievements.

Millie achieved 3 GCSEs and four Btec qualifications during her time with us. She has been inspired by our Btec beauty team and is going on to college to study Level 2 Beauty at Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Mcmanus, Head of School, said: “We are so pleased with our students results today. So many of our children have met and exceeded expectations, and this is proof of their hard work, and dedication. At Enrich Academy, we pride ourselves on our individualised curriculum and nurture-based teaching approach. We take a holistic approach to achievement, and the results we have seen today paint just one part of a bigger picture of success. So many of our students are going on to a promising future and we are proud of the personal development journey of each of our students. This is testament to our dedicated team of staff, who continually go above and beyond to support our students.”

Jayne Foster, CEO of Ethos Academy Trust, agreed: “At Ethos Academy Trust, we are proud of each and every one of our pupils for demonstrating such extraordinary growth and determination throughout their time at school. I also want to acknowledge and thank our wonderful, devoted staff at Enrich and the wider trust for their ongoing commitment. As well as being highly skilled they work tirelessly to ensure our pupils are ready to embrace the next stage of their lives.”