Pupils were able to brush up on their football skills in a session with ex-professional football player, Bruce Dyer as part of a week-long summer school.

There were plenty of activities to get involved in, ranging from English and Maths lessons to rocket making and biscuit decorating or music-based sessions including ukulele and keyboard lessons.

Emma Varley, Associate Assistant Principal, who has been coordinating the summer school said: “The summer school has been an amazing success again this year.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-pro footballer Bruce Dyer helps pupils brush up on their football skills

"It is giving the students the opportunity to build new friendships whilst also having the chance to spend time in the Academy with staff in preparation for joining us in September.

“We have been able to offer a range of activities focused around developing resilience, confidence and the social skills needed to transition into their next phase of education. We have all had an outstanding week and we can't wait to see all of our students back in the Academy in September.

"I would like to thank all staff for their support in offering this provision for our students.”

As part of the physical activities, the football session with Dyer was popular.

Dyer, who had a football career spanning almost 20 years, has played for teams including Barnsley and Crystal Palace. His career started in with Watford in 1993, and he then went on to become the country's first £1million teenager when he was signed to Crystal Palace in 1994.

The session began with him giving a motivational speech focussing on positive life choices, then students had the opportunity to work on their football and team skills under his coaching.

Liz Button and Tom Baker, Associate Assistant Principals, supported Bruce with his session.

They said: “All students were engaged and enthusiastic, listening to Bruce’s guidance and wisdom relating to football skills, positive choices and teamwork.”

One parent said: “I can’t thank Outwood Academy Hemsworth enough. My daughter attended the summer school last year and my son attended this year. Everyone has done a great job, it’s such a fantastic idea.”

Another parent added: “My daughter wanted to attend for the whole week! She’s really enjoyed it.”