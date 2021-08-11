Exam success for New College Pontefract

New College Pontefract - best A-Level results in its history

The college recorded an overall pass rate of 99.8 per cent, and an A*-B (high grades) rate of 69 per cent.

Level 3 Applied General students achieved an overall pass rate of 100 per cent with 91 per cent achieving a Distinction or Distinction* grade.

Principal Vicky Marks said, “We are tremendously proud of the success achieved by all of our students, and congratulate every single one of them for their achievements.

"This has, of course, been another unusual year for results and assessment, with students facing a range of significant Covid-related difficulties.

The fact that our students succeeded in achieving excellent grades, on the back of extensive in-college assessments and following external moderation, speaks volumes about their excellent resilience, hard-work and commitment.

"It is these skills and qualities which will help them flourish at university, in apprenticeships and employment, and they should be congratulated by everyone for their hard-won success.