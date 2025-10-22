Featherstone’s Fantastic Four – St Wilfrid’s students win award for elephant conservation research

A team of Year 8 pupils from St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School & Sixth Form College in Featherstone have won an award for the Best Research Project at the prestigious Institute for Research in Schools (IRIS) Awards 2025!

Held at the Francis Crick Institute on Thursday 17 October in London, Alex, Anna, Michal and Thomas impressed judges with their work on Elephants on the Move, a new student research project using GPS data to track and understand the movement patterns of rehabilitated orphan elephants. Their research explored how understanding these patterns can help reduce human-elephant conflict and improve conservation efforts.

The team went beyond the basic aims of the project, developing a clear research strategy and sound scientific rationale. Working independently, they handled large data sets and designed a method capable of producing meaningful results. Their findings could help conservationists reduce human–elephant conflict by focusing their efforts on particular elephants.

IRIS’ Elephants on the Move student research project was developed in partnership with the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation and Game Rangers International. x8g3qyt

Award winners alongside their peers and teachers

"It’s definitely more challenging than schoolwork but it’s worth it. It’s important to know about things like this.” Anna, St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School and Sixth Form College.

"I feel like the more people who know about this, the more that this information will spread and the more people will try to help.” - Alex, St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School and Sixth Form College.

The event showcased how student-led research is not only transformative for education, but also for society. The spirit of collaboration was evident throughout the evening, as students, teachers and researchers celebrated individual achievements, shared discoveries and generated excitement about STEM research. Professor Tom Welton OBE, senior research investigator and professor of sustainable chemistry at Imperial College London, gave an inspiring keynote speech on the power of research.

Dr Jo Foster, Director of IRIS, said: “All young people deserve opportunities to do real research in school. Students already have a huge amount of curiosity, and our projects equip them with the collaboration and problem-solving skills that are vital if we are to build a thriving STEM workforce. What we’ve seen from these young people tonight is so impressive. These are the young researchers solving the problems of tomorrow.”

The Institute for Research in Schools (IRIS) is a UK charity which aims to change the culture in education, so that every young person gets involved in authentic research and innovation while at school.

IRIS provides free opportunities for young people aged 11-18 to participate in cutting-edge STEM research and collaborate with leading universities and institutions.