First Wakefield school gets solar panels as part of a £2m investment to power classrooms

A scheme to provide renewable energy to power classrooms by installing solar panels at schools across the district is now underway.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ackworth Howard School is the first to benefit as part of £2million investment from not-for-profit organisation, Solar for Schools Community Benefit Society.

The school’s solar panels are now installed and generating power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solar panels, added to the roofs or on land of schools, have the potential to generate renewable electricity, reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and bring down energy costs.

Left to right: Pupil Imogen, headteacher Michael Walker, Grace, Helen Clough, Business Manager, Poppy, George and Ben.

The other schools set to benefit from solar panels are Upton Primary, Featherstone Purston St Thomas C of E Junior School, Hendal Primary and Shay Lane Primary.

Learning materials and educational visits on energy and sustainability for teachers and pupils will also be provided at participating schools.

Following this first phase, Solar for Schools, in collaboration with the Council, will engage with others to implement further phases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: "I’m really pleased to see the first solar panels installed at Ackworth Howard.

“This is an exciting scheme which takes us closer to our goal of becoming a Carbon Net Zero organisation by 2030.

"Our local programme will stop an estimated 75 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year from polluting our area, and the money these schools save will be put back into educating our children.

“Schools have a vital role to play in teaching young people about the effects of climate change. Having solar panels on their building is also an important part of sharing this message with our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s one of the main reasons we decided to partner with Solar for Schools. As a Community Benefit Society, they provide great educational resources for pupils alongside live monitoring of the solar power systems which are being installed.”

Ann Flaherty, one of the Directors of the CBS, said: “The installation at Ackworth Howard Junior and Infant School marks a tremendous 200th school milestone for Solar for Schools Community Benefit Society.

"Working with forward-thinking Councils and Diocese - like Wakefield and the Diocese of Leeds - means we can bring low-cost, zero-carbon solar electricity and our hands-on education that inspires all generations to act more sustainably to schools nationwide.

"We support teachers, students and estate teams to work towards a more sustainable, lower-carbon, future."