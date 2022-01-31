Former Premier League footballer Bruce Dyes visits Hemsworth school

Former Premier League footballer Bruce Dyes visits Hemsworth academy

Outwood Academy Hemsworth welcomed Dyer, the first million-pound teenager when he moved to Crystal Palace from Watford in 1994, who gave students the chance to ask questions about his life following a motivational speech by the former Barnsley FC striker as part of a whole school assembly.

Year 8 and 9 students at the Wakefield Road-based academy were also put through their paces by Bruce, as he led sessions on the school’s astroturf pitch.

Students were taught not only about what is needed to be successful in the game, but also about the importance of teamwork and supporting each other.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Rutter, Principal at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Bruce into the school. He was an absolute inspiration to the students, you could see they were gripped from the second he walked in.

“The passion with which he speaks is contagious and I think every student was left feeling motivated to really kick on and work hard to fulfil their potential, which is all we want for them.

“At Outwood, we believe in putting students first and doing all we can to support them to succeed, and this goes beyond the classroom. We want our students to become well-rounded individuals who are ready to play key roles in their communities and events like this are an integral part of us achieving this aim.”

The event came about as part of the Innovation Project at Hemsworth, with funding from the Violence Reduction Unit.

Toby said: “This amazing opportunity was only made possible because of the dedication of our Safer Schools officer PC Caddick and with the ongoing support of our Year 8 Learning Manager Louise Baker.”

Bruce said: “I am thankful to the school for letting me come in and speak with the students. They really were great to speak with and their questions highlighted how engaged they had been with the speech. It was rewarding.