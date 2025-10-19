Former pupils travel from as far as Australia to celebrate Crigglestone class of 1965 reunion

By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
There was lots of reminiscing and making of new memories at a reunion of Crigglestone Secondary School.

The class of 1965 got together at Crigglestone Sports and Social Club on Thursday, October 16, welcoming more than 20 former classmates for an evening of sharing memories and reconnecting.

Attendees travelled from as far as Jersey and Australia, highlighting the diverse paths taken since leaving school.

The event included a buffet organised by Keith ‘Curley’ and John Garthwaite, with traditional favorites such as ‘mucky fat’ sandwiches.

Getting back together.placeholder image
Getting back together.

The evening was enjoyed by all, with absent classmates fondly remembered.

Classmate Brian Haigh said: “This was the third reunion, following the previous gathering in September 2015.

"Given that most attendees are now around 75, there was enthusiasm for arranging another reunion sooner rather than later.”

