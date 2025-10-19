Former pupils travel from as far as Australia to celebrate Crigglestone class of 1965 reunion
The class of 1965 got together at Crigglestone Sports and Social Club on Thursday, October 16, welcoming more than 20 former classmates for an evening of sharing memories and reconnecting.
Attendees travelled from as far as Jersey and Australia, highlighting the diverse paths taken since leaving school.
The event included a buffet organised by Keith ‘Curley’ and John Garthwaite, with traditional favorites such as ‘mucky fat’ sandwiches.
The evening was enjoyed by all, with absent classmates fondly remembered.
Classmate Brian Haigh said: “This was the third reunion, following the previous gathering in September 2015.
"Given that most attendees are now around 75, there was enthusiasm for arranging another reunion sooner rather than later.”