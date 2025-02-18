The 2025 summer exam season is sneaking up fast ⌚

Students across England are on holiday this week, having a well-deserved break from school

But many of those in secondary school or sixth form are also in their final months of preparation before exams

A teaching and learning expert says with a little extra planning, they can use this time to their advantage

The February half-term holidays are finally here for young people across England - but that doesn’t mean they should be taking it easy.

The week-long midwinter break kicked off on Monday (February 17) in many parts of the country, with pupils heading back to class next week. At the same time, however, the 2025 summer exam season is fast approaching, and many students in the final months of preparation for their GCSEs or A Levels already feeling the heat.

Across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, this year’s GCSE exam season will begin on May 5. For many young people this will be their first real brush with formal exams, and they’ll have to pack up to two years of learning into their revision timetables in order to do the best they can.

With the rest of the week off school and the weather still characteristically unpleasant across much of the country, secondary school pupils have the opportunity to make the most of this time to pack in some extra study. We spoke to Meira Koponen - a teaching and learning expert at educational tech platform Kahoot! - for some tips on revising at home.

Here’s what she told us:

The summer exam season is coming up quick | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1. Create a study schedule that you can stick to

Ms Koponen suggested starting by reviewing the subjects and topics you need to revise. “Are there just a few areas you need to catch up on, or are you looking to study six hours or more each day? Prioritise and identify the areas that need more attention and those you feel more confident in.”

It was also useful to break your revision into manageable chunks, she continued, setting specific times for each subject or topic. “We advise setting a clear time each day to begin studying, but be realistic about what you can achieve. Avoid cramming everything at the last minute, and make sure to schedule regular breaks, avoiding studying late where possible as getting a good night's sleep is one of the best ways to ensure effective learning.”

2. Choose a productive place to study

The place you choose to study has a big impact on your focus, she added. “If you know you will be distracted by family members, noise or the comfort of your bed, consider studying in a library or a dedicated study space - somewhere that mirrors the focus you would have in a school setting. Treat your study time as you would a class, and make sure the space is quiet, organised and free of distractions.”

3. Use active learning techniques

Instead of just reading through your notes, Ms Koponen said you should try to actively engage with the material you are studying. “Rereading isn’t as efficient as processing the information - try creating a mind map to visualise connections between concepts, or turn your notes into a quiz to test yourself.

“Use active recall techniques by making flashcards with key concepts, and try to recall and explain them without looking at your notes. One powerful method is teaching the topics - explain it in your own words as if you were teaching a child. The more actively you engage with the material, the better you’ll retain the information.”

4. Practice past exams

The extra study time students will gain by not being in class this week makes it the perfect time to try out some practice tests - by going over past exams. “Familiarise yourself with exam formats and types of questions by practicing past exam papers under time conditions. This improves exam technique and helps manage time effectively during the real test.”

5. Use technology to your advantage

Ms Koponen said you can enhance active revision by using technology - including apps like Kahoot! - “but don’t get sucked into the ‘endless scroll’ of social media or funny videos”.

“Use study apps like flashcards or quizzes to help you reinforce key concepts, or try the Pomodoro technique using apps that time your study and break intervals, keeping you on track and focused. Consider muting conversations, or even deleting some apps for a few days if they’re too hard to resist.”

6. Stay healthy - and keep things in perspective!

Your physical and mental health play a huge role in how well you can study too, she continued. “Make sure you get enough sleep each night - rest is crucial for memory and focus. Eat balanced meals to keep your energy levels steady.

“Physical activity, like a walk, sports or simply stretching after your study session, can reduce stress and improve concentration. And finally, remember, while exams are important, success isn’t just about test results. At the end of the day, you are more than any single exam or grade,” she added.

