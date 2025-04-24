Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How, when, and who your teen is studying with could be setting them back, one tutor says 📚

There are now mere weeks to go until GCSE exams begin

Pupils will need to make the most of the time they have left to revise

But an online tutor says common mistakes teens make while studying can set them back

Most of these have straightforward alternatives that can help them optimise their revision

There are now precious few days left for teens to revise for their GCSEs, and pressure to make the most of them is mounting.

The 2024/25 summer exam season is just around the corner, with GCSEs beginning the week of May 5, and running through to June 20. Candidates will then face a likely tense two-month wait until GCSE results day, which falls on Thursday, August 21 this year.

Secondary school pupils have been working towards these qualifications for quite some time now, and will likely be using these final weeks to brush up on what they have learned. But the stress of exam season and the pressure to do well can feel overwhelming for many, and it’s all too easy to get swept up by the panic - leading to inefficient study techniques like cramming which can squander the time they have left.

Teodora Ciobanu, a tutor from online learning platform Open Study College, has shared some of the key study mistakes she sees students make. Here are some of the most common - as well as alternatives parents can encourage their teen to try instead:

Common study mistakes can mean students aren't learning as efficiently as they could | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Common GCSE study mistakes - and what to do instead

1. Early morning study sessions

While students might feel like they are seizing the day by getting up extra early to study, Ms Ciobanu said that it might not be doing them any favours. “Research suggests that night time, specifically before bed, is actually the best time to study as this can enhance memory consolidation and recall.”

This was because the brain processes and solidifies information during sleep, she continued. “So no need to worry about getting up early, instead, enjoy studying later.”

2. Just reading over notes

Pupils will naturally need to read and look back over their notes from class. But Ms Ciobanu said that continuously reading them in the lead-up to exams was not an effective way to study.

“Instead, write down some questions relating to your notes, go for a 30-minute break, and then go back to your questions and answer them,” she said. “Not only will this help to absorb the information, but it will also give you a better idea of how much you understand the topic.”

3. Looking for shortcuts - especially AI

Nowadays, most of us have access to powerful AI at the touch of a button. But the tutor said students should try to steer clear of relying on it too much for their exam revision.

“It might be tempting to look for ‘shortcuts’ such as AI to help with revision, however, it's important to refrain from using any kind of AI tool as it can undermine your actual knowledge. For example, if you use AI to summarise your notes, then it could miss something important or misinterpret a crucial point that's needed for your exam,” she added.

Instead, they should stick to tried and true study techniques. Make a revision plan, summarise their own notes, quiz themselves on them, and explore other ways of revising online to find one that works for them.

4. Trying to cram it as much revision possible

Ms Ciobanu said that more often than not, students would try and fit in as much revision as possible in the lead-up to exams. But she said that trying to “cram it all” could be detrimental.

“Not only will this method make you feel more stressed but it can also make you forget the information much faster,” she said. Instead, she suggested teens make detailed study plans, and give themselves plenty of time to revise - “don’t leave it until the very last minute before your exam”.

5. Going it alone

Studying doesn’t have to be done alone in the bedroom, surrounded by textbooks and pages of class notes. Many of a pupil’s peers will be sitting the very same exam, and need to revise the very same concepts.

“Study dates are a great way to stay accountable, and one of the most powerful ways to solidify your understanding is to explain concepts to someone else using your own words,” Ms Ciobanu continued. “Teaching someone else forces you to break information down clearly and highlight any gaps in your knowledge. Shared experiences with a study partner can make the academic journey not only more productive, but also more enjoyable.”

6. Not understanding the exam requirements

Many learners unfortunately missed the connection between the learning objectives covered in their course material and the actual exam structure, she added. Students should always be thinking about what the exam questions will actually contain, which can be easy enough to find out by discussing it with teachers or practicing past exam papers online.

“Before you dive into studying, take time to understand what the exam is actually testing. Read through the syllabus, exam guidelines, and learning objectives carefully,” Ms Ciobanu said. “Knowing the format of the exam - whether it's multiple choice, essay-based, or problem-solving - also allows you to tailor [how you study].”

