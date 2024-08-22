GCSE Results Day 2024: Here are 35 photos as students across the Wakefield district celebrate receiving their grades

Students at Outwood Grange Academy are celebrating exceptional results.

There were highlights for the academy in a wide range of subjects showcasing the breadth and depth of quality of the curriculum on offer. From the sciences to computing and through French and the arts, high pass rates were seen with pass rates of over 90%.

Andrew Downing, Principal, said: “We are incredibly proud of the students and staff at Outwood Grange Academy once again.

"We know that the results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, who should be rightfully proud of themselves. We also hope that parents and carers can share some of that pride for supporting the students and the academy to get these results which will serve as their passport to their next steps in education or employment.”

Pupils, parents, and staff at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, ranked among the North’s top 10 independent schools, are celebrating exceptional GCSE results, with 53% of all grades awarded at levels 9 to 7. The school takes immense pride in the achievements of all its pupils, many of whom have delivered outstanding individual performances.

Head Dr Brookes said: “I am incredibly proud of our Year 11 pupils for their remarkable accomplishments during their time at QEGS. They have made invaluable contributions to school life, balancing their academic pursuits with leadership roles and a diverse range of co-curricular activities while fostering personal development. Today, I commend their commitment, maturity, and resilience throughout their GCSE studies.”

Students, parents and staff at Wakefield Girls’ High School, one of the top 10 independent schools in the North, are celebrating today following the release of the GCSE Results.

Over one-third of students achieved grades 8 or 9 with the school proudly acknowledging the achievements of all its students, celebrating numerous outstanding individual performances.

Head Teacher Heidi-Jayne Boyes said: “I am immensely proud of our Year 11 students and all they have achieved during their time at Wakefield Girls’. They have made significant contributions to our school community, balancing academic studies with leadership roles and a diverse array of extracurricular activities while focusing on personal development. Today, I commend their dedication, grit and maturity throughout their GCSE preparations.”

Students at Outwood Academy Freeston are celebrating exceptional GCSE results.

Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “I am so very proud of our young people. They truly have shown that if you try your best you will achieve. Students bought into the importance of their studies and accessed the vast range of interventions available to them. Their commitment is highly commendable. They have been a marvellous year group and will be missed. I wish them all amazing success in the next step of their career.”

Minsthorpe Community College have been celebrating with students and their families due to the excellent results achieved across a wide range of courses.

The Joint Principals Mr Gilmore and Mrs Merritt commented, “It has been a pleasure to share in these students’ celebrations today.

"They have worked incredibly hard over the past five years to achieve these results and deserve their success. As always, this has been a massive team effort and we would like to thank the students’ parents/carers for their unfailing support, our staff for going over and above for the young people and the governors for their ongoing commitment to the College. A proud day for Team Minsthorpe!”

1 . Outwood Grange Academy Jake and Harrison celebrate their results. Photo: OGA Photo Sales

3 . Outwood Grange Academy Talia is celebrating her results. Photo: OGA Photo Sales

4 . Outwood Grange Academy Tania is happy with her results. Photo: OGA Photo Sales