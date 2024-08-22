GCSE Results Day: Minsthorpe Community College celebrate excellent results

Jacob Powell

Minsthorpe Community College have been celebrating with students and their families due to the excellent results achieved across a wide range of courses.

The college says it’s due to commitment to students’ studies and a motivation to excel that have made themselves, their parents and their teachers very proud.

The results achieved will unlock doors for students enabling them to access a variety of courses and opportunities which will lead them to further success.

The Joint Principals Mr Gilmore and Mrs Merritt, said: “It has been a pleasure to share in these students’ celebrations today.

"They have worked incredibly hard over the past five years to achieve these results and deserve their success. As always, this has been a massive team effort and we would like to thank the students’ parents/carers for their unfailing support, our staff for going over and above for the young people and the governors for their ongoing commitment to the College.

The college is particularly proud of the motivation, commitment and care which all students have demonstrated, however there were numerous individual standout student successes. Ignacy Nowak and Eliza Parrish achieved outstanding outcomes, exclusively attaining grades 8 and 9 across a range of subjects.

Emily Flavell, Jacob Powell, Kiera Travis, Ella Tait, Madison Chaplin and Mollie Garside not only achieved strong outcomes but demonstrated fantastic progress throughout their time at Minsthorpe Community College due to their commitment to their learning. A particular special mention goes to Ziemowit Mrozinski who has achieved a remarkable eight grade 9s.

The college said they are delighted that lots of students are now returning to Minsthorpe’s Post 16 to continue their learning journey and would like to wish those who have chosen other paths into apprenticeships or employment the very best for the future.