GCSE results: Students celebrate results at Outwood Academy City Fields

Amy Muhametaj and James Meadows.

After an extraordinary year, which has seen students have to deal with the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at the Warmfield View based academy as students collected their results.

The biggest highlights for the academy came in English and Maths, where students achieved amazing results.

Michelle Colledge-Smith, Principal at Outwood Academy City Fields, said: “The last 18 months have been unprecedented and the way the students have handled the changing circumstances has been inspirational at times.

"They have shown resilience, fortitude and grace.

"I am so proud of them and it was brilliant to share in some of their joy today. We wish them all the very best for the future and we anticipate fantastic achievements for them going forward.

Some notable success stories include Elliot Jones, James Meadows, Aliyah Tattershall, Amy Muhametaj and Hadiyaa Malik.

Individually and collectively, they achieved the highest grades across numerous subjects.

"We are very proud of each and every young person's success and the goals and milestones they have reached.