GCSE success for Pontefract students at The King's School and Carleton High School

Pupils at King's celebrate.

Two students from The King’s School achieved an incredible set of results comprising all 9s.

And 9 per cent of students across both schools achieved all 7-9 grades in all subjects (A-A*).

At Carleton 52 per cent of students and 59 per cent of students at The King’s School achieved a grade 7-9 (A-A*) in at least one subject.

Success at Carleton

Dominic Pinto, Headteacher at The King's School said: "We are extremely proud of all our students and the resilience they have shown, and we wish them all the very best in the future.

"On behalf of our students, I would like to thank all my colleagues who have worked hard to ensure that our students have been able to tackle the last 18 months with confidence and parents/carers who have supported them.”

Jo Cross, Headteacher at Carleton High School said: “We’re incredibly proud of all our students and delighted that they have reaped the rewards of consistent hard work. These students have been through a turbulent time and faced the challenge of home schooling, yet have still come out with fantastic results. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Julian Appleyard, CEO at Pontefract Academies Trust, which runs both schools, said: “I am absolutely delighted with today’s results and would like to take this opportunity to thank all our students and staff.

Star pupils.

"It’s very pleasing to see that both schools have built on their strengths. As a trust we are on a journey of improvement and I’m confident that we will be able to continue to build and improve on the positives.