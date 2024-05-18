Giant interactive playground, for adults and children, arrives in Featherstone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A giant interactive playground, for adults and children, has arrived in Featherstone, Sharlston and Streethouse.

‘Beat the Street’ was launched in the town and nearby Sharlston and Streethouse on May 15, runs until June 11, and is a physical activity game that has captivated over a million people.

Part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024, Beat the Street encourages people of all ages to embrace the outdoors, stay active, and discover more about their locality by walking, running, or cycling.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “As part of Our Year we want to give opportunities for children and adults to have a go at new things and we’re so pleased to be able to bring Beat the Street to our district.”

Coun Michelle Collins launches Beat the Street with children from Purston Infant School.

The game is designed to turn Featherstone into a real-life gaming arena, with special sensors known as Beat Boxes placed on lampposts across the town.

Local primary schools are being equipped with cards, while parents, teachers, and the wider community can obtain their free contactless cards through the mobile app available on Google Play or the iOS App Store. Or at local venues – visit www.beatthestreet.me/featherstone for more information.

People can earn points, exciting prizes, and uncover hidden gems within their area by simply picking up a Beat the Street card and swiping it across designated Beat Boxes scattered throughout the community.

People can join existing school or community teams or create their own, with a minimum of six players required.