Glasshoughton Infant Academy visited by celebrated author and illustrator Liz Million following performance in reading challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The author, who has visited more than 500 schools and libraries across the UK, held a series of interactive workshops with the pupils which explored the art of storytelling and illustration.
The visit followed the school’s success in a reading challenge over the summer.
Commenting on the school’s performance in the challenge, Wakefield Council said: "Glasshoughton Infant Academy is one of the two top schools in Wakefield in this summer's Wakefield Library Service’s Reading Challenge, which means that the school has won a day with the wonderful Liz Million on Tuesday 8th October."
The school said it was “thrilled to welcome Liz Million and celebrate this achievement with its students, staff, and the wider community. The event proved to be an unforgettable day of learning, creativity, and inspiration for all involved."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.