Glasshoughton Infant Academy pupils were treated to an inspiring day with author and illustrator Liz Million after ranking among the top two schools in Wakefield in last summer’s Wakefield Library Service’s Reading Challenge.

The author, who has visited more than 500 schools and libraries across the UK, held a series of interactive workshops with the pupils which explored the art of storytelling and illustration.

The visit followed the school’s success in a reading challenge over the summer.

Commenting on the school’s performance in the challenge, Wakefield Council said: "Glasshoughton Infant Academy is one of the two top schools in Wakefield in this summer's Wakefield Library Service’s Reading Challenge, which means that the school has won a day with the wonderful Liz Million on Tuesday 8th October."

The school said it was “thrilled to welcome Liz Million and celebrate this achievement with its students, staff, and the wider community. The event proved to be an unforgettable day of learning, creativity, and inspiration for all involved."