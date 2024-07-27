Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.
Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.

Graduation ceremony held for students of Wakefield Children's University to celebrate extra-curricular achievements

By Catherine Gannon
Published 27th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Over 70 pupils aged between five and 14 graduated this week from the Wakefield Children’s University in two ceremonies held at the Mechanics’ Theatre.

The graduates completed a programme of extra-curricular activities, building up learning hours at a wide range of learning destinations across the district.

The children, wearing mortar boards and gowns, were presented with an award by Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright.

The learning destinations included Gymnastics, RSPB Fairburn Ings and St Aidan’s, Studio 64, The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield City Cheerleaders, Wakefield Museum and Castles, Wakefield School of Tennis and more.

Click through the pictures to see some of the students celebrating their big achievements at the graduation ceremony.

Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.

1. Wakefield Children's University Graduation

Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.Photo: WCU

Photo Sales
Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.

2. Wakefield Children's University Graduation

Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.Photo: WCU

Photo Sales
Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.

3. Wakefield Children's University Graduation

Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.Photo: WCU

Photo Sales
Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.

4. Wakefield Children's University Graduation

Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.Photo: WCU

Photo Sales

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.