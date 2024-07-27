The graduates completed a programme of extra-curricular activities, building up learning hours at a wide range of learning destinations across the district.

The children, wearing mortar boards and gowns, were presented with an award by Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright.

The learning destinations included Gymnastics, RSPB Fairburn Ings and St Aidan’s, Studio 64, The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield City Cheerleaders, Wakefield Museum and Castles, Wakefield School of Tennis and more.

Click through the pictures to see some of the students celebrating their big achievements at the graduation ceremony.

Wakefield Children's University Graduation Over 70 children celebrated their graduation from the Wakefield Children's University in a ceremony held at the Mechanics' Theatre.

