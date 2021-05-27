Help for Wakefield families over school holidays with food voucher scheme

Wakefield Council says it will continue to help children, young people and their families to eat healthily over the school holidays.

Vouchers that are quick and easy to use and can be spent in local supermarkets will benefit over 18,000 children and their families.

Letters from the council, giving details of the scheme, will be sent out to eligible families this week, in time for the vouchers to be used over the half-term holiday.

Each family will receive £15 per eligible child.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We know that school holidays can be a very difficult time for some families across our district and for many, things have been made even worse by the pandemic.

“We have supported vulnerable families throughout the winter months and will continue to do so over Spring Bank, to ensure that children stay safe, warm, and eat healthily.”

Following lobbying by Wakefield and other councils to the Government for support, Wakefield has received a grant of almost £2m to help support vulnerable households with food and warmth over the winter months.

From this, around £270,000 has been endorsed by the Wakefield Recovery Board to support the supermarket voucher scheme over spring half term holiday. A further £26,000 will be used for the Council’s Emergency Fund to help other vulnerable households.

The council is also offering residents across the district money and debt advice through a new service based at local community hubs.

Anyone who is struggling can get help at their local community hub, where they will be put in touch with a range of organisations who can give tailored support.