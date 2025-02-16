Here are the winners of The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group’s Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Held on Thursday, February 13, finalists were joined by their loved ones, award sponsors, distinguished guests and members of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

Following a welcome speech from the Group’s Director of Apprenticeships, Chris Baker and Head of Marketing, Suzie Doherty, the ceremony was kickstarted with a musical performance from one of Wakefield College’s talented Performing Arts students, HarryBladon.

Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and Managing Director of We Are Wakefield, Claire Sutherley, delivered a compelling keynote speech about how apprenticeships are building a brighter future for the region.

Clare thanked employers for their unwavering support towards apprenticeships and for recognising the potential in each apprentice, whilst encouraging apprentices to continue to thrive.

The achievements of these apprentices were acknowledged throughout the evening, with a

range of awards presented:

Business, Enterprise & Professional Apprentice of the Year (presented by the Apprenticeships Officer at Mid Yorks NHS Teaching Trust, Anita Mason) – Holly Ambler

Construction Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by West Yorkshire Windows and presented by its Head of Human Resources, Karen Starkey) - Corey Maiden

Engineering & Automotive Apprentice of the Year (presented by the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group’s Principal and Chief Executive, Sam Wright) – Jacob Hargreaves.

Health & Education Apprentice of the Year (presented by the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group’s Group Executive Director for Curriculum & Quality Standards Lisa MacDonald) – Natallia Bube

Corey Maiden, said about his win: “I’m over the moon to have won the Construction Apprentice of the Year Award.

"I chose to do an apprenticeship because I’ve always wanted to have a trade and I felt that earning whilst I learned was the best way forward for me personally, and I’ve never looked back.

"Everyday I’m learning from my mentors who are passing on their vast knowledge and experience of the industry.”

Karen Starkey who presented the award to Corey, said: “We are passionate about supporting the development and progression of all learners.

" Apprenticeships have had a transformative impact on our organisation, helping to strengthen our business with fresh perspectives and innovation.

"That is why West Yorkshire Windows is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the awards, recognising the hard work, dedication and ambition of our region’s apprentices and employers.”

Karen Starkey presenting Corey Maiden with the Construction Apprentice of the Year Award A number of accolades were presented throughout the ceremony to acknowledge the contributions of the Group’s employer partners to apprenticeships, including:

Large Employer of the Year (presented by Claire Sutherley) - Schneider Electric Global

Small to Medium Employer of the Year (sponsored by Sigma and presented by its Group Compliance Director, Stephen Woolf) – Crompton Controls Ltd

New Apprenticeship Employer of the Year (sponsored by Drax and presented by its Early Careers Development Manager, Lisa Marriott) – JBC Industrial Service

Chris Baker, Group Director for Apprenticeships at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to bring together apprentices and employers from across the region at our Annual Apprenticeship Awards Ceremony to shine a light on the outstanding achievements and positive impact apprenticeships make to people, businesses and the wider economy.

"This year’s winners are a testament to this success, as well as the hard work of our fantastic tutors, assessors and professional staff who work collaboratively with our employers to enable each and every one of our apprentices to achieve.”

The ceremony concludes the Group’s activities for National Apprenticeship Week 2025, which included apprenticeship-themed Open Events at its Colleges in Castleford, Selby and Wakefield, as well as an Employer Breakfast at The Education Exchange in Knottingley.

