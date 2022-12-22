Most schools in the Wakefield District have the same term and holiday dates.

These dates are set and agreed by Wakefield Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some voluntary aided and academies set their own terms and holiday dates.

Here is when children in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford go back to school. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

If your child attends one of these types of schools, you should enquire with the school and check their dates.

Here is when children will go back to school in the New Year and term dates for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract will go back to school on Tuesday January 3.

They will be in school for six weeks until the spring half term which will start on Monday February 13 2023 until Sunday February 19 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most children will go back to school on Tuesday January 3. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Children will then break up for Easter on Monday April 3 and go back to school on Monday April 17 203.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer half term begins on Tuesday May 30 2023 with students going back on Monday 5 June 2023.

The summer holiday begins on Wednesday July 24 and will last until Sunday September 3 with kids returning to school on Monday September 4 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autumn half term begins on Monday October 30 2023 with kids back to school on Monday November 6 2023.

Christmas holiday starts on Wednesday December 27 2023 and will be back in school on Monday January 8 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank holidays

Pupils in wakefield will be off school for the following bank holidays in 2023:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- New Year’s Day (substitute day) on Monday January 2 2023.

- Good Friday on Friday April 7 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Easter Monday on Monday April 10 2023

May Day – Monday May 1 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring Bank Holiday – Monday May 29 2023

- Summer Bank Holiday – Monday August 28 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Boxing Day – Tuesday December 26 2023

Children will also be off school on Monday May 8 for King Charles III’s coronation which is taking place on Saturday May 6 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

INSET (teacher-training) days

Each school is allowed to set five INSET days each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are days on which teachers attend school for training and other tasks, but children do not attend.

The dates of INSET days are agreed by the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad