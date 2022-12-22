Here's when the kids go back after Christmas holidays: A look ahead to school term dates for pupils in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract 2023
Here is when children across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract will go back to school after Christmas and the New Year.
Most schools in the Wakefield District have the same term and holiday dates.
These dates are set and agreed by Wakefield Council.
But some voluntary aided and academies set their own terms and holiday dates.
If your child attends one of these types of schools, you should enquire with the school and check their dates.
Here is when children will go back to school in the New Year and term dates for 2023.
Children across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract will go back to school on Tuesday January 3.
They will be in school for six weeks until the spring half term which will start on Monday February 13 2023 until Sunday February 19 2023.
Children will then break up for Easter on Monday April 3 and go back to school on Monday April 17 203.
Summer half term begins on Tuesday May 30 2023 with students going back on Monday 5 June 2023.
The summer holiday begins on Wednesday July 24 and will last until Sunday September 3 with kids returning to school on Monday September 4 2023.
Autumn half term begins on Monday October 30 2023 with kids back to school on Monday November 6 2023.
Christmas holiday starts on Wednesday December 27 2023 and will be back in school on Monday January 8 2024.
Bank holidays
Pupils in wakefield will be off school for the following bank holidays in 2023:
- New Year’s Day (substitute day) on Monday January 2 2023.
- Good Friday on Friday April 7 2023
- Easter Monday on Monday April 10 2023
May Day – Monday May 1 2023
Spring Bank Holiday – Monday May 29 2023
- Summer Bank Holiday – Monday August 28 2023
- Boxing Day – Tuesday December 26 2023
Children will also be off school on Monday May 8 for King Charles III’s coronation which is taking place on Saturday May 6 2023.
INSET (teacher-training) days
Each school is allowed to set five INSET days each year.
These are days on which teachers attend school for training and other tasks, but children do not attend.
The dates of INSET days are agreed by the school.
Check with your child’s school for these dates.