Here's your fantastic photos enjoying Red Nose Day across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
It’s Red Nose Day 2025!

It's a time to get together, raise a few smiles - and some money – all in the name of charity.

We asked you to share your photos and you delivered!

Heather Speight shared her photo.

Heather Speight shared her photo.

Isla-Mae, aged 3, wearing red and looking cool for Comic Relief day at nursery.

Isla-Mae, aged 3, wearing red and looking cool for Comic Relief day at nursery.

Rory 5, all in red!

Rory 5, all in red!

Inaaya, aged 9, as an 80s cowgirl for Comic Relief at school today.

Inaaya, aged 9, as an 80s cowgirl for Comic Relief at school today.

