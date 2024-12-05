Holy Trinity CE Primary School in Ossett has achieved a “good” rating in all five key judgement areas following its recent Ofsted inspection.

The primary school, located on Church Street in Ossett, received “good” ratings in quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and early years provision following its latest Ofsted inspection carried out on October 22 and 23.

A report published by Ofsted on November 26 said of the school: “Ossett Holy Trinity is a warm and welcoming school. Relationships between adults and pupils are caring. Pupils are safe and happy at the school. Leaders have a clear vision and take informed steps to improve the school. They have high ambitions for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

The report added that early reading and phonics are a strength at the school, and that the extra support, which is quickly provided should pupils fall behind, is highly effective. The report also praised the school for well-structured learning in mathematics, and well-considered curriculums in subjects such as history and science.

Deep dives were carried out in reading, mathematics, science, and history. For each deep dive, inspectors held discussions about the curriculum, visited a sample of lessons, listened to pupils’ read, spoke to teachers, spoke to some pupils about their learning and looked at samples of their work.

Responses to Ofsted’s surveys for pupils, staff, and parents were also considered as part of the inspection.

Mr Jonathan Wood, Headteacher at Holy Trinity, said: “We are delighted that our progress since the last inspection has been recognised and I am so proud of the entire staff team for their hard work, energy and commitment. Our children represented school beautifully throughout the inspection as they do every single day.

"We now look forward to building on the successes of the inspection to ensure that Holy Trinity continues to go from strength to strength.”

Holy Trinity is a voluntary aided primary school with 347 pupils at the time of inspection. Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer issues an overall effectiveness grade for graded inspections of schools.