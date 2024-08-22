'Immensely proud': Ackworth School celebrates uutstanding GCSE Results

Ackworth School is delighted to announce another year of remarkable GCSE achievements.

Over one-third of all grades earned by students were at the top levels, with 48.1% of grades falling between 9 and 6, and an impressive 87.9% within the 9 to 4 range. These results underscore the commitment, diligence, and academic prowess of our students, supported by fantastic support and guidance from our teaching staff.

Among the standout performers is Jodie from Wormersley, who secured an impressive six grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Other remarkable achievements include Eleanor from Billingley with five grade 9s, four grade 8s, and one grade 7; Jessica from South Elmsall with six grade 9s, two grade 8s, and two grade 7s; and Shanali from Knottingley, who achieved six grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7, and one grade 6.

Additionally, Marvin from Hong Kong earned four grade 9s, two grade 8s, and one grade 7, while Caitlin from Pontefract secured two grade 9s, six grade 8s,

and two grade 7s.

Headteacher Martyn Beer expressed his pride in the students, stating, “I am immensely proud of all our pupils’ achievements this year.

"Their hard work has truly paid off, as reflected in today’s excellent results. I am looking forward to witnessing their continued success as they move on to Sixth Form, not only in their academic pursuits but also as they grow and thrive as individuals, guided by our holistic approach to education and our Quaker values.”