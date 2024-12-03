Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) in Wakefield has been recognised by Arts Council England for its creative arts opportunities with a silver Artsmark award.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award comes after two years of professional support provided by Goldsmiths (University of London), Artsmark’s delivery partner, through an immersive learning programme.

To achieve the award, QEGS had to develop its arts and cultural provision across the curriculum by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Artsmark assessor praised QEGS on its “range of offer in creative arts based opportunities, that help promote of students’ engagement in the arts.”

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield has been awarded the silver Artsmark award, accredited by Arts Council England, for embedding arts, culture and creativity across its curriculum.

Dr Darren Henley OBE, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said: “I would like to congratulate QEGS on their Artsmark Award. Creative activities and cultural experiences enrich our lives, open our minds to new possibilities and help us make sense of the world around us.

“As an awarded Artsmark school, you’re demonstrating that by offering a broad, ambitious and creative curriculum, your young people will develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”

A spokesperson for QEGS said: "We are incredibly proud of how our students have embraced creativity across all disciplines. From art to music, DT to drama, we’ve seen firsthand how integrating arts into the curriculum has unlocked new dimensions of expression, innovation, and collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Artsmark journey has truly enriched both teaching and learning, helping our students not only develop their skills but also grow in confidence, imagination, and resilience."

More information about the award can be found on the Artsmark website.