Inspirational Wakefield educator wins National Teaching Award for transformative work

Wakefield teacher Gosia Watts from Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill has been recognised with a Silver Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School in this year's Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, they will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Arriving in the UK from her native Poland with the dream of becoming a Primary teacher, Gosia has since become an invaluable member of the school community.

Joining the academy in 2018 when the school became part of the Outwood Family, Gosia is not only a fantastic role model for the diverse student body, which speaks an incredible 59 different languages, but also a relentless pillar of positivity for her colleagues.

Luke McNamara, Principal at the academy, said: "Her commitment to driving the highest standards in all she does has been truly instrumental to our success."

Gosia Watts is one of 93 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff, and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

The announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Gosia is now in the running for a Gold award

The Outwood family of schools also had two other award winners, with Rachel Levesley-Kroeller at Outwood Academy City being Highly Commended for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, Natalie Sugden, Outwood Academy Carlton, Highly Commended in the New Teacher of the Year Category, and the Outwood Grange Academies Trust Digital Services team receiving Highly Commended for its Transformational Use of Digital Technology.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom - offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do.

"I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day."

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, said: “Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: "On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education.

"I've experienced firsthand how a great teacher can make all the difference. Teachers don't just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed. For this incredible commitment to our nation's future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude."

Sadie Besley, Divisional Managing Director - Professional Talent Solutions UK & Ireland at Randstad, Sponsor of The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School said: “Primary school teachers lay the foundations for a lifetime of learning, curiosity, and confidence. Their passion, patience, and dedication shape not only young minds but also futures. We are proud to celebrate this year’s exemplary Silver Award winners for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, your dedication has a lasting impact. Congratulations on this well deserved recognition!”