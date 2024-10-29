A high school has been given permission to build an floodlit artificial sports pitch to serve pupils and the wider community.

The new multi-use games area (MUGA) looks set to be built in the grounds of Kettlethorpe High School.

A planning application submitted to Wakefield Council said the facility was needed to provide better quality all-weather pitches as pupil numbers have increased from 1,400 to 1,700 in recent years.

Grass playing fields at the school site are currently unusable during winter months.

A statement submitted on behalf of the local authority-run school said: “This has restricted not only PE and after school activities within the site but also the community involvement potential.”

When completed, the facility would be available for use by the public and local sport groups as well as feeder primary schools.

Proposed opening hours are 8.30am-9pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm on Saturdays, and 9am-4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The scheme divided opinion among local residents.

The council received 16 comments of support for the facility and nine objections.

Those in favour said there was a shortage of pitches in the area and the facility would boost local grass-roots sport.

One resident said: “The expansion of the school’s facilities would enable many more young people, particularly girls, to benefit from regular exercise, including football.

“Encouraging participation in sport in this age group should be seen as a priority for the local authority and the potential future health benefits could be incalculable over future years.”

Those opposed to the plan cited concerns over noise, light pollution and a lack of parking spaces.

It was also claimed the MUGA could create a flood risk due to its location next to a beck.

One objector said: “The traffic levels in this area are already unacceptably high.

“We have huge concerns regarding light pollution. We feel that the light generated, particularly on an evening, will cause significant difficulties.

“We do not not see the need for this development, especially when there is already a multi use games site on Standbridge Lane.”

A planning officer’s report said the scheme complied with local and national planning policies.

The officer said: “It is clear that the proposal would provide additional sports facilities that would be a benefit for Kettlethorpe High School as well as the wider public.”