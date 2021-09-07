Kids are back to school - here are 14 adorable Pontefract, Castleford and Wakefield children heading back to school

After six or so weeks, they are ready to get back to school, see their friends and get back to the classroom.
Take a look through these adorable back to school photos taken by proud Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford parents.
And thank you for sharing!
1. Nursery
Chelsea Blackburn shared her photo of ·Rawson-Lee on his way back to nursery.
2. Excited
Louise Wagstaff said: "Riley and Oliver excited to be going back to school."
3. Friends
Abbi O'Donnell said: "Mia looking forward to seeing her friends."
4. Ready to go...
Paula Elizabeth Galey shared her photo of Taylor-Jade and Frankie.