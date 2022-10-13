The centre provides online and interactive English and Maths classes to children who require extra support.

Weekly classes are on offer to children between the ages of six and 16, with each class being personalised to each specific child’s style of learning.

The learning centre will provide qualified teachers that teach at both primary and secondary level as well as offering free assessments for children to find learning strengths and weaknesses.

The new centre has opened in Crigglestone, Wakefield.

Kip McGrath Tuition already has over 200 centres located throughout the country.