Kip McGrath Tuition centre opens in Crigglestone, Wakefield
A Kip McGrath Tuition centre has opened in Crigglestone, Wakefield.
The centre provides online and interactive English and Maths classes to children who require extra support.
Weekly classes are on offer to children between the ages of six and 16, with each class being personalised to each specific child’s style of learning.
The learning centre will provide qualified teachers that teach at both primary and secondary level as well as offering free assessments for children to find learning strengths and weaknesses.
Kip McGrath Tuition already has over 200 centres located throughout the country.
On the opening of a centre in South Wakefield, a spokesperson from the centre said: “We are excited to open our doors to the community of Wakefield and are looking forward to meeting all the parents and students. We strive to give our absolute best for the community.”