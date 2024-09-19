Mayor launches free support for schools to inspire students into creative careers at Wakefield business event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost 200 secondary schools and colleges across Wakefield, and the rest of the region, are set to receive free support to educate young people about careers in the creative industries.

The new “Careers in the Arts” initiative was announced last Friday (September 13) at the “West Yorkshire School, College and Business Leaders Conference” in Wakefield, which brought together over 200 employers and educators from across the region.

The support, funded by Mayor Tracy Brabin with specialist input from Leeds Heritage Theatres and Grand Futures Leeds Art Network, is a collection of free, downloadable lesson plans designed to empower teachers to open up the world of the creative industries to their pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive and educational lesson plans include interviews with working creatives in the region, filmed and delivered by trainee journalists from Leeds City College.

Mayor Tracy Brabin's new “Careers in the Arts” initiative aims to showcase the variety of roles on offer in the region’s creative industries.

Through the advice and expertise of creatives - including both on-stage and backstage talent such as set and costume designers – the West Yorkshire Mayor hopes to showcase the variety of roles on offer in the region’s creative industries.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “West Yorkshire’s creative industries are bursting with amazing careers waiting to be seized, and I want young people across our communities to follow their passions and thrive in life.

“However, I know how difficult and daunting this can be, for some more than others. That’s why we’re giving free support to hundreds of schools to inspire and educate their students, no matter their circumstances or background.

“I’m confident this new initiative will provide invaluable opportunities for creative talent to be unleashed in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”