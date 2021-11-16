Miller Homes helps Wakefield primary school children get home safe

Year 6 Pupils from Rooks Nest Academy, pictured with Chris Carlin of Miller Homes, get Home Safe thanks to the donation of hi-vis vests from the housebuilder.

Miller Homes, with its regional head office in Wakefield, has donated hi-vis vests to Rooks Nest Academy in the city to enable older children, who walk home from school, to be more visible as the darker nights arrive.

Debbie Whittingham, Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: "Health and Safety is a huge part of our culture and we felt that Road Safety Week was an important message to re-enforce in the local community which we are proud to be part of.

"The donation of the vests will help to raise overall awareness of how the children can be safer on and around our roads.”

National Road Safety Week is organized by road safety charity Brake, and this year’s event takes place this week (November 15-21).

The theme is ‘Road Safety Heroes’ which acknowledges the work of road safety professionals and demonstrates how we can all play a part in making our roads safer.

Debbie said: "With more and more vehicles taking to our roads it’s still really important that pedestrians take necessary measures to keep themselves safe as they go about their day-to-day lives in our communities.

“It is our pleasure to continue to support those communities however we can, not just by providing quality homes, but by helping to keep the next generation safe too.”

Kim Dawson, Headteacher at Rooks Nest Academy said: “Road safety awareness is something that we all learn at a young age and support from companies such as Miller Homes in helping us deliver this important message to our children and their families is invaluable.

"The vests are an excellent idea to not only make road users more aware of pedestrians but also provide a physical reminder to our children to stay safe on their way home, we are delighted to accept this generous donation from the Miller Homes team in Yorkshire.”