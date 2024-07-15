Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teacher at Moorthorpe Primary School has encouraged pupils to get involved in their local Parkrun after helping them train.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from the school in South Elmsall celebrated the completion of their Couch to 5k course by taking part in the Frickley Country Parkrun.

The culmination of their training took place on Saturday, July 13, when parents and pupils got involved either through marshalling or running the 5k route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Couch to 5k course took place over the last few weeks and was led by Moorthorpe Primary School teacher Stephanie Field. The children had been working hard to train twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays after school using the school’s running track.

Stephanie Field with pupils from Moorthorpe Primary School who took part in the Frickley Country Parkrun on Saturday (July 13) after completing their Couch to 5k programme.

Couch to 5k is an NHS-supported running plan, typically carried out over nine weeks, which gradually helps new runners work up to running a 5k distance.

Stephanie is a keen runner, and said she attends the Parkrun every week. Last year, she completed the London marathon and is set to run the New York marathon in November.

Speaking about her motivation to start the course, she said: “I wanted to inspire the children to run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie added that in encouraging the children to take part in the Parkrun, she hoped some would continue to get involved on a weekly basis. She said – in addition to the pupils taking part in the programme – parents and staff got involved as well, and that she hopes to restart the programme every few months.

Frickley Country Parkrun takes place each Saturday at 9am.