Moorthorpe Primary School pupils celebrate completing Couch to 5k with Frickley Country Parkrun
Children from the school in South Elmsall celebrated the completion of their Couch to 5k course by taking part in the Frickley Country Parkrun.
The culmination of their training took place on Saturday, July 13, when parents and pupils got involved either through marshalling or running the 5k route.
The Couch to 5k course took place over the last few weeks and was led by Moorthorpe Primary School teacher Stephanie Field. The children had been working hard to train twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays after school using the school’s running track.
Couch to 5k is an NHS-supported running plan, typically carried out over nine weeks, which gradually helps new runners work up to running a 5k distance.
Stephanie is a keen runner, and said she attends the Parkrun every week. Last year, she completed the London marathon and is set to run the New York marathon in November.
Speaking about her motivation to start the course, she said: “I wanted to inspire the children to run.”
Stephanie added that in encouraging the children to take part in the Parkrun, she hoped some would continue to get involved on a weekly basis. She said – in addition to the pupils taking part in the programme – parents and staff got involved as well, and that she hopes to restart the programme every few months.
Frickley Country Parkrun takes place each Saturday at 9am.
