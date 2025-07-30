More students choosing to stay local as university experience evolves

Nearly half of UK students now live at home while studying, highlighting a notable shift in how students are approaching university life.

Carried out ahead of this year’s A-Level results, the national research conducted with 1,000 current university students by Opinion Matters and Leeds Beckett University found that many students living at home feel well supported, with 45% saying they receive a high level of emotional support.

Contrary to expectations, 57% reported that staying at home near campus has not lessened their university experience and more than half (53%) say it encourages them to attend more lectures and seminars.

In addition, students say that staying local contributes to a better social life and helps them make friends more easily (48%), suggesting proximity can enhance, not limit, university integration.

Leeds Beckett University

The main reasons for students choosing to live at home while attending university included to save money (64%), to be near family (46%) and that their best choice of course was at their local university (22%).

With A-level results day just a couple of weeks away, the research offers insight into the decisions many students will soon be making. From deciding whether to live at home to considering opportunities offered by Clearing, the findings paint a picture of a student population that is increasingly exploring a wider range of options when it comes to accessing higher education.

The research also highlighted the positive impact of entering university through Clearing. Two in five (41%) students say going through Clearing helped them make bold, quick decisions, and three-quarters (75%) said it gave them a better experience than expected.

In terms of what students want from their university location, almost three quarters (72%) of students agree that a vibrant, welcoming city or town is a key factor in a positive university experience. Top activities that students engage in included socialising with friends or going out (58%) and sports or fitness activities (41.5%).

Leeds Beckett University students

The research found that a strong sense of connection to university life is widespread, with four in five students (87%) saying they feel a sense of belonging to their university community.

Additionally, 65% of students said that choosing university over other options, such as entering the workforce, travelling, or pursuing an apprenticeship, led to a better experience than they had originally expected.

Commenting on the research, Tracey Lancaster, Deputy Vice Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: “The next generation of students – whether they’re school leavers or mature learners - are navigating many challenges, including the rising cost of living to balancing work and family commitments.It’s therefore more important than ever that students feel empowered to make the right choice for them.

“Whether that means staying local, going through Clearing, or taking a different route entirely, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to university. What matters is that students find a path that supports their wellbeing, ambitions, and sense of belonging. However you get there, or wherever you lay your head at night, university can be a life-changing experience.”

Source: Survey of 1,000 current university students in the UK by Opinion Matters in June 2025.