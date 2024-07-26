Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The achievements of over 70 students from the Wakefield Children’s University have been celebrated in a graduation ceremony held at Wakefield’s Mechanics’ Theatre.

The university works with schools to encourage five to 14 year olds to take part in extra-curricular activities by building up learning hours from a range of over 90 designated learning destinations across the district.

James Pennington, Head of School Partnerships at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to celebrate the achievements of our Children’s University members parents and loved ones.

"This marks the 12th year of Wakefield Children’s University and it’s incredible to see how much the programme has grown over the years and the positive impact it has had on children across the district. The scheme continues to go from strength to strength as we expand our offer with new Learning Destinations and welcome new schools and individual members.”

Wakefield Children's University students could choose from over 90 learning destinations to build their hours, with graduates celebrating collecting between 100 and 1,000 hours at the ceremony.

Members of the Children’s University receive a ‘passport to learning’ and collect stamps when they participate in a learning activity such as an after-school club, with the aim of collecting as many stamps and hours as possible.

Over 70 children – who had collected between 100 and 1,000 learning hours – graduated from the programme, and were presented with their awards by Principal and Chief Executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright across two graduation ceremonies.

Among the over 90 learning destinations from which students can build up their learning hours are Castleford Heritage Trust, Hemsworth Dragons ARLFC Youth and Junior Rugby League, Phoenix Martial Arts, Rothwell Gymnastics, RSPB Fairburn Ings and St Aidan’s, Studio 64, The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield City Cheerleaders, Wakefield Museum and Castles, and Wakefield School of Tennis.

Wakefield, Castleford and Selby Colleges are part of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which is a combined institution providing education and skills across the Yorkshire region.

The Wakefield Children’s University is a charity that works in partnership with schools and encourages participation in extra-curricular activities in and outside of school.