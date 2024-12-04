Pupils at Wakefield Girls’ High School win first prize at nationwide What On Earth! magazine’s Schools Quiz Challenge.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Wakefield Girls’ High School won first place in the prestigious annual competition which seeks to find the UK’s most knowledgeable pupils.

The competition – which saw 300 schools enter – held its final in London at Stationer’s Hall on Friday, November 29. Four pupils from Wakefield Girls’ High School went up against fellow finalists in the secondary school category, The Harvey Grammar School in Folkestone, to claim the top prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Boyes, Head Teacher at Wakefield Girls’ High School, expressed her pride in the team’s achievement: “We are absolutely delighted by this incredible result. Our students showed not only exceptional knowledge but also remarkable teamwork and determination. This victory is a testament to their hard work and enthusiasm for learning, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishment.”

Pupils from Wakefield Girls' High School competed in the national competition which saw hundreds of schools across the country compete to win top prize.

The quiz featured questions inspired by facts from past editions of the What On Earth! magazine. Once schools select a team of four, pupils read through past editions of the magazine in preparation for a series of on-line heats. The top four schools in each category – eight to 11 and 11 to 14 – go through to the grand final in London.

What On Earth! magazine is an award-winning children’s magazine which has run its annual Schools Quiz Challenge since 2022. Winners receive trophies, medals and books, and winning schools receive a voucher to spend on What On Earth books.

More information about the magazine can be found on its website.