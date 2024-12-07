A state-of-the-art hospital simulation ward has been unveiled at Wakefield College during National T Levels Week 2024, enabling students to gain experience in real-life scenarios and test out their learning in a “risk-free environment.”

Students training to be the next generation of healthcare professionals will be able to practise on and treat realistic mannequins using industry-standard equipment at the state-of-the-art suite, which models a two-bed hospital ward.

Students will also be able to test their clinical skills on a full-sized mannequin by taking blood samples, removing catheter tubes from the bladder, treating wounds, inserting feeding tubes, and more.

Carla Cantrell, Head of Curriculum for Leadership Care and Early Years at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “The simulation ward provides the students with a risk-free environment where they can apply what they are learning in the classroom and refine their skills, which will help them seamlessly transition into their industry placements and their chosen careers further down the line.

"In addition to providing innovative learning spaces for our students, we are committed to further enhancing their learning through additional enrichment activities, including external visits, trips and guest talks.”

T Level students at the college engaged in a roundtable – hosted by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority – as part of National T Levels week, to share their experiences and what their expectations are of studying a T Level.

The students were also visited by members of Yorkshire Ambulance to gain insight into the role of an ambulance driver and the healthcare field.

According to the Department for Education, T Levels are roughly equivalent in size to three A Levels. They take two years to complete, and have been developed alongside employers and education providers so that the content prepares students to enter skilled employment, an apprenticeship or related technical study through further or higher education. The qualifications were launched in 2020 and include at least 45 days of on-the-job experience through an industry placement.

Wakefield College is part of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, along with Castleford College and Selby College. More information about the college and the T Level qualifications it offers can be found on its website.